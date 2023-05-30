Submit a Tip
Registration is still open A Day of Hope

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Day of Hope mission is to provide local underprivileged students a much-needed message of hope.

Along with services and supplies needed to prepare for a successful school year.

Their annual event provides students with:

  • Backpacks filled with school supplies
  • New shoes and socks through Samaritans Feet
  • Student hygiene items
  • Dental screenings
  • Vision screening
  • Lunch from The Salvation Army
  • Information and opportunities for families to receive assistance

You can lean more about registration, volunteering, donating, and more!

