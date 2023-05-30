Registration is still open A Day of Hope

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Day of Hope mission is to provide local underprivileged students a much-needed message of hope.

Along with services and supplies needed to prepare for a successful school year.

Their annual event provides students with:

Backpacks filled with school supplies

New shoes and socks through Samaritans Feet

Student hygiene items

Dental screenings

Vision screening

Lunch from The Salvation Army

Information and opportunities for families to receive assistance

You can lean more about registration, volunteering, donating, and more!

