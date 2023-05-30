Submit a Tip
Pawleys Island man to help with cleanup efforts in Guam following typhoon

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in Yona, Guam, Thursday, May 25, 2023, after Typhoon Mawar passed over the island. The powerful typhoon smashed the U.S. territory of Guam and continued lashing the Pacific island with high winds and heavy rain Thursday, knocking down trees, walls and power lines and creating a powerful storm surge that threatened to wash out low-lying areas. (Chief Warrant Officer Adam Brown/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)(Adam Brown | AP)
By Emily Johnson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After a powerful typhoon smashed into the U.S. territory of Guam last week, a Pawleys Island man is making the trip to help those affected by the dangerous storm.

Brian Waymire has volunteered for the American Red Cross for years during different disasters but has a different connection to Guam since being born in the county 60 years ago.

Not visiting visited the county since being born there, he feels like helping those affected by Typhoon Mawar is the perfect opportunity.

“I felt this is something I could do in my retirement to help people,” he says.

The storm was the strongest typhoon to hit the territory of roughly 150,000 people hit the territory since 2002.

Waymire will spend Tuesday night in Hawaii before making his way to Guam Wednesday morning.

On arrival, he will distribute emergency supplies and give people traps, shovels, rakes, trash bags, really anything you may need to clean up after a large storm.

He also adds that traveling to help the people of Guam was a decision for the greater good of the communities there.

“Living in the Lowcountry, on Pawleys Island, we have storms too; and when we need help, people fly in to help us,” Waymire says. “So, when others need help throughout the United States, that’s our time to give back to the different communities and to help the people that need help.”

Waymire asks anyone who wants to help to donate to the American Red Cross.

“It’s so helpful; every little bit helps,” he adds.

