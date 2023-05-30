Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Myrtle Beach police warn residents to secure golf carts after seeing rise in thefts

Police warned there could be more as we head into the summer tourist season.
By Steven Schlink
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police want neighbors to make sure their golf carts are secured after seeing a rise in thefts this year.

North Myrtle Beach Detective Justin Knotts said there have been 11 golf cart thefts since Jan. 1 in the city. But he warned there could be more as we head into the summer tourist season.

“As the weather gets nicer, more people are out driving their golf carts so we’re starting to see more thefts of those golf carts,” Knotts said.

However, Knotts said this shouldn’t cause panic because there are ways to reduce the risk of having your golf cart stolen.

“First and foremost, photograph your golf cart. That way, if it does get stolen, we can have a picture and know what we’re looking for,” Knotts said.

He went on to encourage golf cart owners to write down the VIN for their golf cart, that way if police recover it, they know who it belongs to.

After taking these steps, Knotts also suggested using some kind of anti-theft device, such as a wheel lock to help protect your property.

“Because if individuals are out there trying to commit crimes notice it might be a little more difficult. They might be a little more tentative to go through it because it takes longer,” Knotts explained.

While the hope is that these measures will prevent theft, Knotts said they aren’t a guarantee.

If you become a theft victim, Knotts had this advice.

“First thing you want to do is call us immediately. An officer will come out immediately and take that report. The faster you report it, the faster we can get on that case and hopefully recover that golf cart with those people still inside of it,” Knotts said.

Knotts added that these are often crimes of opportunity. He said securing your golf cart offers the best resistance from theft.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Brian Yow
Report: Suspect fired two shots at 19-year-old victim in Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day weekend
A police chase on Monday night in the Longs area turned deadly when troopers said the suspect...
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions

Latest News

Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
Warrants: Myrtle Beach officers found Memorial Day weekend shooting suspect hiding in garage
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant
Michael Blunt
Man out on bond in North Carolina arrested, charged with attempted murder in Dillon