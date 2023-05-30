North Myrtle Beach police warn residents to secure golf carts after seeing rise in thefts

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police want neighbors to make sure their golf carts are secured after seeing a rise in thefts this year.

North Myrtle Beach Detective Justin Knotts said there have been 11 golf cart thefts since Jan. 1 in the city. But he warned there could be more as we head into the summer tourist season.

“As the weather gets nicer, more people are out driving their golf carts so we’re starting to see more thefts of those golf carts,” Knotts said.

However, Knotts said this shouldn’t cause panic because there are ways to reduce the risk of having your golf cart stolen.

“First and foremost, photograph your golf cart. That way, if it does get stolen, we can have a picture and know what we’re looking for,” Knotts said.

He went on to encourage golf cart owners to write down the VIN for their golf cart, that way if police recover it, they know who it belongs to.

After taking these steps, Knotts also suggested using some kind of anti-theft device, such as a wheel lock to help protect your property.

“Because if individuals are out there trying to commit crimes notice it might be a little more difficult. They might be a little more tentative to go through it because it takes longer,” Knotts explained.

While the hope is that these measures will prevent theft, Knotts said they aren’t a guarantee.

If you become a theft victim, Knotts had this advice.

“First thing you want to do is call us immediately. An officer will come out immediately and take that report. The faster you report it, the faster we can get on that case and hopefully recover that golf cart with those people still inside of it,” Knotts said.

Knotts added that these are often crimes of opportunity. He said securing your golf cart offers the best resistance from theft.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.