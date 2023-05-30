Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach police search for missing woman

Gina Lynn Loving
Gina Lynn Loving(North Myrtle Beach Police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a 50-year-old woman whose family says she has been missing since May 3.

Gina Lynn Loving is 5′2″, 102 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair. She drives a white 2007 Lexus GX470.

Anyone with information is asked to call NMBPD at 843-280-5511 or the Tip Line at 843-447-9376.

