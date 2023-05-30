Man out on bond in North Carolina arrested, charged with attempted murder in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have arrested a man in Dillon in connection to an attempted murder investigation and discovered the man was out on bond for similar charges.

DPD said 25-year-old Michael Jason Blunt was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after an investigation into an incident in Dillon on May 25.

Dillon police worked with the State Law Enforcement Division to arrest Blunt and at the scene of his arrest SLED agents recovered numerous weapons.

Police say at the time of his arrest, Blunt was out on bond in North Carolina for attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling/moving vehicle, and felony conspiracy.

Blunt also pled guilty in October 2019 to two warrants issued in 2017 for Attempted Murder by the City of Dillon Police Department.

WMBF News has reached out to police to learn more about the incident that led to the arrest and if Blunt will be granted bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.