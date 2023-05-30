Submit a Tip
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant

Collins Bates
Collins Bates(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in jail with no bond after police said he shot one victim and then kidnapped another outside of a Myrtle Beach area restaurant.

Horry County police were called around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to 9701 North Kings Highway for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a victim who had been shot in the stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A witness told officers the shooting actually happened at 9814 North Kings Highway, which is listed as The Waterway House, and also provided police with information about the suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Collins Bates from Columbia.

Warrants show that after Bates shot one victim, he then forced a second victim to drive him away from the scene.

Bates was located within minutes by North Myrtle Beach police with a gun that matched the caliber of the casing that was found at the shooting scene, according to the arrest warrants.

He faces multiple charges including attempted murder and kidnapping.

Bates is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

