FIRST ALERT: Comfortable week ahead, rain chances remain minimal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s hard to complain with this week after what we we’re dealt with for the holiday weekend. Outside of a few showers today, we’re getting the chance to dry out this week.

TODAY

More breaks in the clouds will be the main story today, allowing for temperatures to turn a bit warmer. We will reach the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and see some 80s inland of the Waterway.

Hard to complain today! Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s for the beaches. Inland locations will hit 80°. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon, a few downpours will develop. Widespread rain isn’t expected and those outdoor plans shouldn’t be canceled for today. Most of these will be quick movers and wind down shortly after sunset.

MID-WEEK

Temperatures trend a bit warmer through mid-week, although they are still unseasonably cool. We’ll climb to nearly 80° each afternoon along the Grand Strand, a few degrees warmer for our inland areas. Rain chances remain slim through the end of the workweek.

We're still cooler than normal but not bad for the forecast this week. (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

All eyes are on another storm system that may develop offshore for the weekend. This will likely kick up the surf and rip currents again, but rain chances are uncertain.

All eyes will be to our south and east on a potential system to develop and bring an increased rip current risk. (WMBF)

There’s a chance this system may develop farther offshore, keeping us dry over the weekend. For now, we will keep those rain chances at 20-30% for the weekend. As we get more data, that forecast for the weekend will need to be fine tuned.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a few showers and storms possible. (WMBF)

