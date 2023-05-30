Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane

Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was a passenger in the experimental aircraft that went...
Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was a passenger in the experimental aircraft that went down Sunday in a pasture in Orleans County, New York. The pilot, Earl Luce Jr., of Brockport, also was killed, according to the county sheriff.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YATES, N.Y. (AP) — A New York fertility doctor who was accused of using his own sperm to impregnate several patients died over the weekend when the hand-built airplane he was in fell apart mid-flight and crashed, authorities said.

Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was a passenger in the experimental aircraft that went down Sunday in a pasture in Orleans County. The pilot, Earl Luce Jr., of Brockport, also was killed, according to the county sheriff.

The crash of the aircraft, identified by the National Transportation Safety Board as a Wittman W-5 Buttercup airplane, remained under investigation Tuesday.

Preliminary findings indicate that “the wings of the aircraft became detached from the fuselage and fell to the ground in an orchard,” Sheriff Christopher Bourke said in a news release Monday. The fuselage continued west for another 1,000 to 1,500 yards before crashing.

Wortman was a well-known OB-GYN in western New York who was often the target of anti-abortion protesters. He was sued in 2021 by the daughter of one of his patients, who became pregnant in the 1980s. The lawsuit said the doctor secretly used his own sperm while telling the patient the donor had been a local medical student. It said the doctor kept the secret even after the daughter, his biological offspring, became his gynecology patient.

The daughter discovered that Wortman was the donor after DNA genealogy tests revealed she had at least nine half-siblings, her medical malpractice suit said. The civil lawsuit, which is pending in Monroe County Court, said follow-up DNA testing with Wortman’s daughter from his first marriage confirmed the genetic link.

Wortman did not comment at the time the lawsuit was filed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Brian Yow
Report: Suspect fired two shots at 19-year-old victim in Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day weekend
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
A police chase on Monday night in the Longs area turned deadly when troopers said the suspect...
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows

Latest News

Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant
Warrants: Myrtle Beach officers found Memorial Day weekend shooting suspect hiding in garage
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
Deputy Marcus Zeigler died on Friday after suffering an unknown medical emergency.
Deputy dies while participating in police academy activities, sheriff says
Family sought after Army uniform with love letter from 1957 found in ditch