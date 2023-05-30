Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gilmore will retire after 2024

FILE - Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore speaks during a coaches' news conference at TD...
FILE - Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore speaks during a coaches' news conference at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 17, 2016, ahead of the NCAA men's baseball College World Series. Gilmore, who led the Chanticleers to the 2016 College World Series title, said he'll retire after the 2024 season(AP/ Nati Harnik - FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore, who led the Chanticleers to the 2016 College World Series title, said he’ll retire after the 2024 season and expects to turn the program over to longtime assistant Kevin Schnall.

Gilmore has led the Coastal Carolina baseball program for the past 28 years. His team is seeded 10th nationally in the NCAA Tournament and will host a four-team regional starting Friday.

Gilmore, 65, has been treated for pancreatic cancer the past three years. He said his cancer, which has spread to his liver, is manageable and he feels strong enough to continue coaching through next season.

Schnall has coached at Coastal Carolina for 20 years in two different stints, the last starting in 2016 when the team won its national championship.

The Chants (39-19) open NCAA play against Rider (35-19), which won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Brian Yow
Report: Suspect fired two shots at 19-year-old victim in Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day weekend
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
A police chase on Monday night in the Longs area turned deadly when troopers said the suspect...
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
CCU releases Conway Regional schedule, matchups in NCAA Baseball Tournament
Duke, UNCW and Rider join Coastal Carolina in Conway Regional
Coastal Carolina to host NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional
No. 7 Coastal Carolina falls to Louisiana in elimination game