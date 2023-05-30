Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape...
FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old was on the Carnival Magic when he fell from the ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, May 29.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it’s searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

The 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles (east of Jacksonville on Monday, the service said in a statement. Aircraft and ships are being used in the search.

The man’s companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon, the statement said. It said security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m.

Carnival said the Coast Guard released the ship from search efforts and told the captain to head back to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet long.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

