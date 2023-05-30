Submit a Tip
CCU releases Conway Regional schedule, matchups in NCAA Baseball Tournament

Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina baseball(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University revealed which teams will be going up against each other in the first games of the Conway Regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Duke University will face UNC Wilmington in Game 1. The two teams will play at 1:05 p.m. Friday.

Then Coastal Carolina University will go head-to-head with Rider University in Game 2. The game will play at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Below is the schedule for the whoever wins and loses in each matchup:

Friday, June 2 (minimum 55 minutes between games)

  • Game 1 - #2 Duke vs. #3 UNCW at 1:05 p.m.
  • Game 2 - #1 Coastal Carolina vs. #4 Rider at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 (minimum 55 minutes between games)

  • Game 3 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 at 12:05 p.m.
  • Game 4 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 4 (minimum 55 minutes between games)

  • Game 5 - Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 at 12:05 p.m.
  • Game 6 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 at 6:05 p.m.

Monday, June 5 (if necessary)

  • Game 7 - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6) at TBD

