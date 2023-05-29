Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report: Suspect fired two shots at 19-year-old victim in Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day weekend

A newly-released incident report shows what led up to a shooting in Myrtle Beach over the Memorial Day weekend.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-released incident report shows what led up to a shooting in Myrtle Beach over the Memorial Day weekend.

The victim told police on Saturday afternoon he saw a man wave him down on the side of the road by the 66th Avenue North beach access.

The report states that the 19-year-old victim pulled over and he exchanged words with the suspect, who has been identified as 36-year-old Brian Yow from Asheboro, N.C.

RELATED COVERAGE | Bond denied for man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting

The victim told police that the suspect “pulled a gun from his backpack and shot twice at him.”

According to the report, the victim then grabbed his shotgun and shot at Yow.

The report states the victim was not hurt in the shooting.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Yow and charged him with attempted murder, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
Brian Yow
Bond denied for man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting
Edgar Mizael Jiminez-Ortega
Multi-state fugitive arrested in Myrtle Beach, warrant states
Serious injuries reported after Saturday night crash on Kings Highway

Latest News

Report: Suspect fired two shots at 19-year-old victim in Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day weekend
Brian Yow
Bond denied for man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting
Edgar Mizael Jiminez-Ortega
Multi-state fugitive arrested in Myrtle Beach, warrant states
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Lumberton shooting