Report: Suspect fired two shots at 19-year-old victim in Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-released incident report shows what led up to a shooting in Myrtle Beach over the Memorial Day weekend.

The victim told police on Saturday afternoon he saw a man wave him down on the side of the road by the 66th Avenue North beach access.

The report states that the 19-year-old victim pulled over and he exchanged words with the suspect, who has been identified as 36-year-old Brian Yow from Asheboro, N.C.

RELATED COVERAGE | Bond denied for man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting

The victim told police that the suspect “pulled a gun from his backpack and shot twice at him.”

According to the report, the victim then grabbed his shotgun and shot at Yow.

The report states the victim was not hurt in the shooting.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Yow and charged him with attempted murder, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.