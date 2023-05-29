‘No lead singer? No problem’: Crowd, veterans sing National Anthem at Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There was an incredibly moving moment during the Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach.

The city of Myrtle Beach posted a video of the crowd on Sunday singing the National Anthem during the closing ceremony at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.

“No lead singer? No problem,” the city posted. “When the scheduled National Anthem singer couldn’t make it last minute, the crowd stepped up to easily sing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ together.”

During Sunday’s ceremony, Vietnam veterans were able to share moments of their time in the service if they wished.

While the rain put a damper on the holiday weekend, it did not stop the crowds from visiting the wall and also taking part in the daily ceremonies to honor Vietnam veterans.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall left Myrtle Beach on Sunday afternoon, and the city said it hopes to host it again some day.

