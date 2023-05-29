Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day

From now until Labor Day, only certain umbrellas will be allowed on the beach in the Myrtle Beach city limits.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – From now until Labor Day, only certain umbrellas will be allowed on the beach in the Myrtle Beach city limits.

Only circular umbrellas measuring up to 7 ½ feet in diameter are allowed in-line with or behind the established umbrella line.

MORE INFORMATION | Myrtle Beach’s Tents, Umbrellas and Shading Devices Policy

Tents, shading devices and umbrellas that are larger than 7 ½ feet in diameter are not allowed during the summer. The only exception is infant tents that are no larger than 4 feet wide by 3 feet deep and 3 feet high.

The umbrellas-only policy was created in 2014 when there were so many tents and shading devices that they blocked access and visibility to the water’s edge.

