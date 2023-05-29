Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – From now until Labor Day, only certain umbrellas will be allowed on the beach in the Myrtle Beach city limits.

Only circular umbrellas measuring up to 7 ½ feet in diameter are allowed in-line with or behind the established umbrella line.

MORE INFORMATION | Myrtle Beach’s Tents, Umbrellas and Shading Devices Policy

Tents, shading devices and umbrellas that are larger than 7 ½ feet in diameter are not allowed during the summer. The only exception is infant tents that are no larger than 4 feet wide by 3 feet deep and 3 feet high.

The umbrellas-only policy was created in 2014 when there were so many tents and shading devices that they blocked access and visibility to the water’s edge.

