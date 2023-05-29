LIST: Memorial Day 2023 events taking place across the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember those who died protecting our country.
There are a number of events taking place on Memorial Day to pay homage to those brave men and women.
The rain on Saturday canceled the Military Appreciation parade and picnic in Myrtle Beach, but Mother Nature will be cooperating on Monday.
Below is a list of events happening across the Grand Strand:
MYRTLE BEACH
- Jack Platt Veterans’ March with Battlefield Cross Ceremony – 9:00 a.m., Monday, May 29, Along Ocean Boulevard, 16th to Ninth Avenues North
- Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony – 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 29, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street
- Courage in Korea: A Soldier’s Story (Free Military Documentary) – 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 29, Grand 14 Cinema at The Market Common, 4002 DeVille Street
- Festive Brass Concert Performance – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, Ballroom ABC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street
SURFSIDE BEACH
- Memorial Day Golf Car Parade – 10 a.m., Monday, May 29, Parade route will go south on Ocean Boulevard to Melody Lane
- Memorial Day Ceremony – 2 p.m., Monday, May 29, Memorial Park with guest speaker Lt. Col. Charles Edward Turek
MURRELLS INLET
- Memorial Day Ceremony – 12 p.m., Monday, May 29, VFW Post 10420, 4359 Highway 17 Business, join the Pawleys Island Concert band as we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice
PAWLEYS ISLAND
- Memorial Day Summer Kickoff – 6 p.m., Sunday, May 28, Pawleys Island Nature Park, bring your favorite refreshments and a chair
