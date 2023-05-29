Submit a Tip
HCFR: Critical injuries reported in crash near Hemingway Road in Longs

Crash in Longs, SC
Crash in Longs, SC(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is reporting critical injuries after a crash in Longs Monday night.

HCFR crews were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the area of W. Bear Grass Road and Hemingway Road for a crash. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved at this time.

The crash blocked all lanes of traffic and drivers are asked to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department are investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

