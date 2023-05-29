Florence County deputies seize meth shaped into tablets, star-shaped cereal form

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop in Florence County led to the seizure of meth and possibly fentanyl.

Florence County deputies stopped a car on Friday along Interstate 20 for speeding.

The sheriff’s office said that during the stop, the deputy developed reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and was given consent to search the car.

During the search, the deputy found plastic bags filled with multi-colored tablets and multi-colored star-shaped cereal-like items.

The items in both bags tested positive for meth and possibly fentanyl. The total weight of the drugs was 1 pound 11 ounces.

Deputies also found a gun in the car.

The driver, 46-year-old Toby Clanton, and the passenger, 45-year-old Charles Jackson, were arrested and charged with trafficking meth, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Both men are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

