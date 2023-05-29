Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence County deputies seize meth shaped into tablets, star-shaped cereal form

The Florence County Sheriff's Office seized these baggies of tablets and cereal-like items that...
The Florence County Sheriff's Office seized these baggies of tablets and cereal-like items that deputies said tested positive for meth and possibly fentanyl.(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop in Florence County led to the seizure of meth and possibly fentanyl.

Florence County deputies stopped a car on Friday along Interstate 20 for speeding.

The sheriff’s office said that during the stop, the deputy developed reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and was given consent to search the car.

During the search, the deputy found plastic bags filled with multi-colored tablets and multi-colored star-shaped cereal-like items.

The items in both bags tested positive for meth and possibly fentanyl. The total weight of the drugs was 1 pound 11 ounces.

Deputies also found a gun in the car.

The driver, 46-year-old Toby Clanton, and the passenger, 45-year-old Charles Jackson, were arrested and charged with trafficking meth, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Both men are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

Charles Jackson, Toby Clanton
Charles Jackson, Toby Clanton(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
Brian Yow
Bond denied for man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting
Edgar Mizael Jiminez-Ortega
Multi-state fugitive arrested in Myrtle Beach, warrant states
Serious injuries reported after Saturday night crash on Kings Highway

Latest News

Brian Yow
Report: Suspect fired two shots at 19-year-old victim in Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day weekend
Report: Suspect fired two shots at 19-year-old victim in Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day weekend
Brian Yow
Bond denied for man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting
Edgar Mizael Jiminez-Ortega
Multi-state fugitive arrested in Myrtle Beach, warrant states