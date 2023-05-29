FIRST ALERT: Cloudy start, sunshine returns for many this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Good morning! That pesky area of low pressure is moving out of the area today, but it will take it’s time. Cloudy skies and a light drizzle this morning will give way to areas of sunshine this afternoon for those planning to get outside on this Memorial Day.

TODAY

We’re waking up mild and cloudy this morning. As the low pressure system moves away today, drier air will begin to allow for breaks in the clouds later today. Of course, we will do have a small chance of a few showers today. Most of that will be the light drizzle this morning, before we look for a few isolated showers this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s today with peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. (WMBF)

If you plan to head to the beach or pool today, expect peeks of sunshine to become common by the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Locations along the Grand Strand will have the best chance for more sunshine today. The further north you are today, the more likely you will see clouds in the forecast and a more gloomy forecast for the holiday.

Breaks in the clouds will not only bring back the sunshine, but will warm us up later today. (WMBF)

Highs today will reach the mid-upper 70s depending on your cloud cover today. Areas with more sunshine should easily climb into the upper 70s this afternoon.

TOMORROW

Temperatures will return closer to normal on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. In addition to warmer weather, sunshine will be back with party cloudy skies through the first half of the day.

As we head into the afternoon hours on Tuesday, a few pop up showers & storms will be possible. Right now, rain chances are at 30% for Tuesday afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK

An area of high pressure should keep the middle of the week fairly quiet. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 for the beaches. Meanwhile, inland locations should climb into the lower 80s. While an isolated rain chance is possible for Wednesday & Friday, don’t expect much for now.

Temperatures remain in the upper 70s with a few showers around for the work week. (WMBF)

I think the bigger focal point is going to be as we head into the weekend. Right now, models love the idea of a developing low pressure system across the Deep South or the Gulf of Mexico. If this comes into play, expect those showers and storms to increase on Friday and into the weekend forecast.

