FIRST ALERT: Clouds start to clear as warmer weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Outside of a few showers Tuesday, we’re getting a chance to dry out this week.

TUESDAY

We’ll continue to see more breaks in the clouds Tuesday, allowing for temperatures to head a bit warmer. Looking for the upper 70s along the Grand Strand, closer to 80° inland of the Waterway.

Widespread rain isn’t expected, but a few downpours will develop into the afternoon. Most of these will be quick movers and wind down shortly after sunset.

MID-WEEK

Temperatures trend a bit warmer through mid-week, although they are still unseasonably cool. We’ll climb to nearly 80° each afternoon along the Grand Strand, a few degrees warmer for our inland areas. Rain chances remain slim through the end of the workweek.

Temperatures trend a bit warmer through the week (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

More uncertainly arrives for the weekend as another storm system may develop offshore. This will likely kick up the surf and rip currents again, but rain chances are uncertain. There’s a chance this system may develop farther offshore, keeping us dry over the weekend. It’s a forecast we’ll be fine-tuning as we head closer.

Watching for another storm system to develop this weekend (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.