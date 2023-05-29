Duke, UNCW and Rider join Coastal Carolina in Conway Regional

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three more college baseball teams are heading to Conway as part of the upcoming NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Coastal Carolina was announced as a regional host Sunday night, marking the first time a regional will be held in Conway since 2018.

Joining the Chants will be Duke University, University of North Carolina Wilmington and Rider University. The full tournament bracket was announced Monday, with games set to begin Friday and last through Monday, June 5.

The Chanticleers head into the tournament with a 39-19 record and are coming off back-to-back losses to Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The team also won the league’s regular season title.

Click here for ticket information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.