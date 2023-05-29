Coastal Carolina to host NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -The NCAA Baseball Tournament will return to Conway this year.

Coastal Carolina will host one of the field’s regionals, as announced Sunday night. It marks the first time a regional will be held in Conway since 2018.

South Carolina and Clemson will also each host regionals.

The Chanticleers head into the tournament with a 39-19 record and are coming off back-to-back losses to Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The team also won the league’s regular season title.

The full tournament bracket will be announced Monday, with games beginning Friday.

Click here for ticket information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.