City of Myrtle Beach commemorates Memorial Day with ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The ‘ultimate sacrifice,’ it’s a term often associated with fallen soldiers, and on Monday, Myrtle Beach honored those who made that sacrifice during a ceremony held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The ceremony featured the Myrtle Beach Brass Band, who played multiple arrangements, including each military branch’s designated song.

Chris Aranda, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist and one of the event’s coordinators said, this ceremony is “bringing remembrance to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and gave us the freedoms that we have today.”

For many in attendance, it was a somber time of remembrance. But for Deodore Fuller, there was a sense of excitement. This is because today is Fuller’s first Memorial Day as an American citizen. She said she “was very excited, I wake up very early and I tell my husband I have to wear [these] clothes.” Fuller said she has always dreamed of being in America and is thankful to be a citizen now.

But this excitement is not an emotion that everyone shares when it comes to Memorial Day. James Yost, a Korean War veteran said that he sees Memorial Day as a day of reflection. “I consider the loss of all these 58,000 veterans that didn’t come back and there’s still some missing,” said Yost.

When asked what Aranda hopes people take away from today’s ceremony, he said “to always show honor and respect to [veterans].”

Meanwhiles, Yost’s message to veterans is, “God bless you and thank you for being there.”

The Myrtle Beach Brass Band will play at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Tuesday at 7 p.m., as Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies continue.

