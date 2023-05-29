‘Badge of Honor’: Graham responds to Russia issuing arrest warrant against him

WASHINGTON (WMBF/AP) – South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham responded to the news that Russia has issued an arrest warrant against him.

Russia’s Interior Ministry issued the arrest warrant following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

Ukraine released an edited video of Graham’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where Graham noted that “the Russians are dying” and said the U.S. military assistance to Ukraine is “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

The comments caused outrage in Russia followed by the issuing of the arrest warrant.

“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor,” Graham tweeted on Monday morning.

He added it has brought him “immense joy” knowing that his comments have made the Putin regime furious.

Graham also said he will take Russia to the International Criminal Court.

“Finally, here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do. Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!” Graham tweeted.

