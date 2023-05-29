Submit a Tip
2 hospitalized after reported chemical spill on Kings Road

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Two people were taken to the hospital in the Myrtle Beach area after a reported chemical spill on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a “reported chemical spill-related call” on the 10000 block of Kings Road just before 7:30 p.m.

The agency added that its hazmat team is working to handle the reported spill.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

