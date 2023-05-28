Serious injuries reported after Saturday night crash on Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported Saturday night after a crash on Kings Highway, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Cove Drive and involved a pedestrian. Crews responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

