Police identify man arrested in Myrtle Beach shooting

Brian Yow
Brian Yow(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have identified a man arrested in connection to a shooting that happened over Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said 36-year-old Brian Yow is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail before a bond hearing at noon Sunday.

Officers responded Saturday to the incident in the area of the beach access on 66th Avenue North.

A WMBF News crew also spotted authorities in the area through the afternoon hours.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

