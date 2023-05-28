Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Lumberton shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and two others were hurt after a shooting in Lumberton over Memorial Day weekend, according to police.

The Lumberton Police Department said two people with gunshot wounds arrived separately at a hospital at around 3 a.m. Sunday. An officer was already at the hospital on another call and was able to get information, later learning that a third person was shot on Nevada Street.

Police then arrived at the scene and found a third victim, later identified as 43-year-old James Blount, Jr., who died at the scene.

The two other victims were being treated for their injuries, officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

