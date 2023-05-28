Submit a Tip
Multi-state fugitive arrested in Myrtle Beach, warrant states

Edgar Mizael Jiminez-Ortega
Edgar Mizael Jiminez-Ortega(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A California man wanted in four different states was arrested in Myrtle Beach last week, according to documents obtained by WMBF News.

Arrest warrants state that 36-year-old Edgar Mizael Jiminez-Ortega, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody on May 25. This came after a random plate inquiry in Myrtle Beach came back with a hit from him being wanted.

That information led to a traffic stop and Jiminez-Ortega’s eventual arrest.

Documents state he was wanted for:

  • Larceny in Johnson County, Kansas
  • Larceny in Polk County, Florida
  • Fraud in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
  • Larceny in Dallas County, Texas
  • Larceny in Bexter County, Texas

Documents also state each agency confirmed to the Myrtle Beach Police Department that the charges each carry a sentence of more than a year. Each charge also had a full extradition warrant.

Jiminez-Ortega is also charged with five counts of fugitive from justice in South Carolina.

He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Sunday morning with no bail set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

