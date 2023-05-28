Submit a Tip
Man wanted after allegedly firing weapon at group of people in Timmonsville, police say

Nelson Jeffrey
Nelson Jeffrey(Timmonsville PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of the Pee Dee are searching for a man accused of shooting at a group of people Friday night.

The Timmonsville Police Department said Nelson Jeffrey is wanted in connection to that incident, which happened on Orange Street.

Police added that Jeffrey allegedly fired a weapon at the group following what was described as a domestic dispute.

Jeffrey is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, with more charges possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-669-3911 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.

