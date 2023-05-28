HCFR: Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle collided with a utility pole Saturday night in the Longs area, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the crash in the area of Highway 90 and Ernest Street just after 8:20 p.m.

As of around 9 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Utility crews are also at the scene working to repair the pole.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

