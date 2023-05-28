FIRST ALERT: Morning showers with conditions improving for Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - That same low pressure system that brought washout conditions yesterday will begin to make its way onshore this morning.

TODAY

As of 6am, the center of the low pressure system is about 20 miles off the coast of Georgetown. This system is moving slowly than molasses, but it’s expected to make it way onshore later this morning. This will continue to bring the chances for on and off showers during the morning hours. As the low moves farther inland, rain chance will decrease along the Grand Strand this afternoon. If you live in the Pee Dee, rain chances will linger in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be slightly warmer with highs reaching in the low 70s across our area.

Morning showers linger (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The rain finally clears out of our area tonight, however those clouds are going to continue to linger tonight. This will keep our overnight lows mild in the low to mid 60s across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. The weather conditions continue to improve for the rest of your Memorial Day Weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY

We start off the day on a cloudy note, but those pesky clouds will begin to taper off by late morning, which will leave us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The weather will stay quiet, but the sea breeze may trigger a few pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Besides that, temperatures continue to warm up with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunshine returns for Memorial Day (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

A weak storm system will bring another chances for showers and storms Tuesday evening, however we’re not expecting any significant severe weather or rainfall amount. After Tuesday, it’s going to be a nice week. Partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with low rain chances for the rest of the work week.

