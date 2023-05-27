Warrants: Man arrested, firearm found after police chase in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was arrested after leading Myrtle Beach police on a chase earlier this week.

According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, 37-year-old Terrance Davis was arrested after a pursuit on May 24.

Documents state an officer attempted to pull over a Porsche sedan in the area of 14th Avenue North and Withers Drive when the driver “failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.”

Another officer then spotted the vehicle pulling into a parking spot on 23rd Avenue North and also saw the driver, later identified as Davis, getting out of the driver’s seat. He was placed in custody soon after.

Documents also state police found a Ruger handgun on the floorboard in plain view.

Davis, of Georgetown, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful carry and failure to stop for a blue light.

Jail records also show he faces additional charges. Those include failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession of alcohol in a vehicle with a broken seal and driving under suspension.

