Sheriff: 4-year-old airlifted from Dillon County to Florence hospital after shooting herself

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old girl shot herself with a gun found in a dresser drawer Friday evening according to Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed the child retrieved a gun from a dresser in the home and shot herself. She was taken to an area hospital by her mother and later airlifted to Florence for medical treatment.

The child was undergoing surgery around 5:30 p.m. but there has been no update on her condition.

Details are limited at this time.

