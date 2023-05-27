Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff: 4-year-old airlifted from Dillon County to Florence hospital after shooting herself

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old girl shot herself with a gun found in a dresser drawer Friday evening according to Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed the child retrieved a gun from a dresser in the home and shot herself. She was taken to an area hospital by her mother and later airlifted to Florence for medical treatment.

The child was undergoing surgery around 5:30 p.m. but there has been no update on her condition.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
File photo
GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach
Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

Latest News

Fallout grows from South Carolina abortion ban
Circle K offering discounted gas Thursday as part of ‘Fuel Day’
Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in the Grand Strand
Jury convicts trio in deadly 2020 shooting in Conway area
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions