Police: Suspect stole money after smashing register at North Myrtle Beach Walmart

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in North Myrtle Beach are searching for a suspect accused of stealing cash from a register at Walmart.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a statement that the incident happened Friday afternoon when the suspect went to the electronics section of the store.

Police said the suspect then grabbed the cash register and smashed it, taking around $2,000 inside. The suspect then ran off into the woods between the Walmart and the nearby Lowes Home Improvement store. Authorities were able to recover $800 in the parking lot.

The suspect wasn’t located, but was seen on surveillance footage in the store wearing a black face mask, camouflage pants and a Scooby-Doo hoodie.

The NMBPD also said no weapon was used during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-447-3976.

