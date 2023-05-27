Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Myrtle Beach over Memorial Day weekend.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday that officers responded to the incident in the area of the beach access on 66th Avenue North. A person connected to the shooting left before police arrived.

The MBPD also said to expect an additional police presence in the area.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty winds, heavy downpours, minor flooding expected Saturday
Anadai Keel
Report: Wanted man arrested after leading police on chase in rental car
The footage was shown in court, but not streamed and redacted versions were released following...
Unredacted footage from Murdaugh trial released to Netflix by mistake

Latest News

Fallout grows from South Carolina abortion ban
Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in the Grand Strand
Circle K offering discounted gas Thursday as part of ‘Fuel Day’
Koby Gardner
Alabama man pointed gun at victim in Myrtle Beach, warrant states