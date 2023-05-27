Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Myrtle Beach over Memorial Day weekend.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday that officers responded to the incident in the area of the beach access on 66th Avenue North. A person connected to the shooting left before police arrived.

The MBPD also said to expect an additional police presence in the area.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

