Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Oahu lifeguards jump in to make this centenarian’s birthday wish come true

North Shore native Lee Suratt just turned 100 years old and her birthday wish was to swim in the ocean.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - North Shore native Lee Suratt just turned 100 years old and her birthday wish was to swim in the ocean.

To make it reality, Sunset Beach lifeguards jumped in to help carry Grandma Lee in her wheelchair down to the shore and brought her into the water.

Lee then enjoyed swimming alongside her nine children and grandchildren.

Her granddaughter, Sophia Miller, said her grandma has lived at Sunset Point since the 1940s and has always been a large part of the community. She was especially known for teaching neighborhood kids to make lei, ti leaf skirts and spam musubis.

Her family said they are so grateful for the help of the lifeguards who made her wish come true.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty winds, heavy downpours, minor flooding expected Saturday
Anadai Keel
Report: Wanted man arrested after leading police on chase in rental car
The footage was shown in court, but not streamed and redacted versions were released following...
Unredacted footage from Murdaugh trial released to Netflix by mistake

Latest News

Fallout grows from South Carolina abortion ban
Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in the Grand Strand
Circle K offering discounted gas Thursday as part of ‘Fuel Day’
Police: Suspect stole money after smashing register at Walmart
Police: Suspect stole money after smashing register at North Myrtle Beach Walmart
Koby Gardner
Alabama man pointed gun at victim in Myrtle Beach, warrant states