HCFR: 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 17 bypass near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 bypass Friday night according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched to the scene of the crash around 9:12 p.m. in the area of Glenns Bay Road and Highway 17 bypass.

The roads are currently blocked as crews work on the scene.

Horry County Police Department is assisting with the crash.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.