Aynor softball wins Class AAA state championship

(SCHSL)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Aynor High School softball team is bringing a state championship back to Horry County.

The Blue Jackets defeated Cresent 8-2 Friday night in Lexington to win the SCHSL Class AAA state championship. The teams split the first two games of the best-of-three series at their home fields before the series-deciding Game 3 was played at White Knoll High School.

Aynor defeated Crestwood and Swansea to win the district title before topping Dillon and Loris to take the lower state crown.

The win came a year after the team fell in the state championship series against Broome.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

