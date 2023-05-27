Alabama man pointed gun at victim in Myrtle Beach, warrant states

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Alabama man is behind bars after allegedly pointing a gun at someone in Myrtle Beach.

Jail records show 22-year-old Koby Gardner, of Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and transporting alcohol in a vehicle with a broken seal.

Arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News state an officer was called to 701 South Ocean Boulevard Thursday night. An online search of the address matches it to the Bali Bay Resort.

The officer spoke with a victim, who said the suspect, later identified as Gardner, pulled out a gun after telling them to come over. The victim told police that Garnder was behind the driver’s seat of a vehicle when the firearm, described as a “black semi-automatic handgun,” was shown.

Police were later able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The victim then identified Gardner as the one who pointed the gun at them once everyone in the car was lined up by police.

As of Saturday, Gardner remains booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $7,757 bond.

