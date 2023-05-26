Submit a Tip
Zebra dies after running into fence post at zoo

A zebra has died at a zoo in Wisconsin after it ran into a fence post in its enclosure,...
A zebra has died at a zoo in Wisconsin after it ran into a fence post in its enclosure, officials say.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A zebra has died after running into a containment fence post in his enclosure at a zoo in Milwaukee.

The zebra, named Stuart, was in the Impala Plains habitat at the Milwaukee County Zoo “exploring, running and chasing the impalas in the yard” Wednesday when he struck the fence post surrounding the habitat, the zoo said Thursday in a statement.

Tim Wild, the zoo’s curator of large mammals, said a necropsy will be done to determine why the zebra’s injuries were fatal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“This tragic accident is a heartbreaking loss for the animal care team, and for everyone who cares about the zoo’s animals,” the zoo said on its website. “The focus now is on the wellbeing of the impalas and the ostriches who share the habitat. The impalas were brought inside for the remainder of the day, and the ostriches returned to the yard.”

Stuart was born in 2018 at a zoo in Minnesota and had been at the Milwaukee County Zoo since 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

