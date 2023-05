MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come along with us to learn all about the all-new IONIQ 5 at Myrtle Beach Hyundai.

This SUV is electric with so many features that make it easy to drive. We’ll take you through everything you need to know.

Myrtle Beach Hyundai is located at 760 Frontage Rd. E Myrtle Beach, SC.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.