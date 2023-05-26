Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Restaurants prepped, ready to feed thousands of visitors for Atlantic Beach Bike Fest

Restaurants have been prepping for a week and making sure they have enough food for the...
Restaurants have been prepping for a week and making sure they have enough food for the thousands and visitors come to Atlantic Beach for Bike Fest.(Source: WMBF News)
By Samuel Shelton
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Rain or shine, restaurants in the Atlantic Beach area are ready to feed hungry visitors and bikers during the Memorial Day weekend.

Businesses said they started preparing a week in advance to make sure they don’t run out of food.

“Turkey Wings, prepping, chicken, we have chicken bog, green beans, field peas, corn, cornbread, and fish,” said the owner of C&G Bakery and Eatery, Christopher Moody.

Elias Clayton, the manager of Veggie Soul, who came all the way from New Jersey said that after being part of the Bike Fest festivities for 20 years, his team has picked up a thing or two about what the community enjoys.

“We just sit there and plot it out. We think about what that the bikers would want, think about what the people in the area want, and get to cheffing,” Clayton said.

And even though a storm system is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Grand Strand on Friday and Saturday, tens of thousands of visitors are still making the trek to the coast.

Eric Pegues said he left his motorcycle at home because he knew about the bad weather, but still came to the event to support the businesses.

“I really feel bad for the vendors. The vendors spend a lot of money on this stuff out here,” Pegues said. “We decided to come out and grab a couple of t-shirts.”

And Robert Colon with Island Delights said the rain isn’t stopping them from prepping and being ready for all the bikers and visitors.

“We came to make money. We have families to feed, bills to pay. It may rain, it may not rain, but that doesn’t stop people, they come out anyway,” Colon said.

The Atlantic Beach Bike Fest goes from Friday until Monday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
File photo
GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach
Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

Latest News

Fallout grows from South Carolina abortion ban
Circle K offering discounted gas Thursday as part of ‘Fuel Day’
Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in the Grand Strand
Jury convicts trio in deadly 2020 shooting in Conway area
Preston’s Seafood restaurant reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend