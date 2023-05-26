Restaurants prepped, ready to feed thousands of visitors for Atlantic Beach Bike Fest

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Rain or shine, restaurants in the Atlantic Beach area are ready to feed hungry visitors and bikers during the Memorial Day weekend.

Businesses said they started preparing a week in advance to make sure they don’t run out of food.

“Turkey Wings, prepping, chicken, we have chicken bog, green beans, field peas, corn, cornbread, and fish,” said the owner of C&G Bakery and Eatery, Christopher Moody.

Elias Clayton, the manager of Veggie Soul, who came all the way from New Jersey said that after being part of the Bike Fest festivities for 20 years, his team has picked up a thing or two about what the community enjoys.

“We just sit there and plot it out. We think about what that the bikers would want, think about what the people in the area want, and get to cheffing,” Clayton said.

And even though a storm system is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Grand Strand on Friday and Saturday, tens of thousands of visitors are still making the trek to the coast.

Eric Pegues said he left his motorcycle at home because he knew about the bad weather, but still came to the event to support the businesses.

“I really feel bad for the vendors. The vendors spend a lot of money on this stuff out here,” Pegues said. “We decided to come out and grab a couple of t-shirts.”

And Robert Colon with Island Delights said the rain isn’t stopping them from prepping and being ready for all the bikers and visitors.

“We came to make money. We have families to feed, bills to pay. It may rain, it may not rain, but that doesn’t stop people, they come out anyway,” Colon said.

The Atlantic Beach Bike Fest goes from Friday until Monday.

