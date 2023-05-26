Submit a Tip
Report: Wanted man arrested after leading police on chase in rental car

Anadai Keel
Anadai Keel(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A wanted man was recently arrested after leading authorities on a chase in a rental car in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by WMBF News.

The report states the incident happened Thursday when an officer with the Horry County Police Department was pulling over a Toyota Camry in the area of Highway 90 and Robert Edge Parkway in Little River.

The officer was pulling the vehicle over noticing the driver, later identified as Anadai Keel, was a known wanted man in the county. Records later showed he was wanted for burglary and malicious damage to property.

Shortly after the Camry came to a complete stop in the area, the officer reported that it sped off as they left their vehicle. Another officer then joined the pursuit heading north on Highway 90.

The report states Keel eventually collided with a fence on Carries Lane Road. He then jumped the fence as he entered the North Myrtle Beach Drag Strip on foot. After another officer caught up to him, Keel was arrested without further incident.

Police later learned Keel led them on the chase in a rental vehicle, which only had cosmetic damage from colliding with the fence.

Online records show that in addition to his previous charges, Keel is also facing a count of failure to stop for blue lights. H’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday morning with no bond set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

