Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Preston’s Seafood restaurant reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend

Preston’s Seafood reopens just in time for Memorial Weekend
Preston’s Seafood reopens just in time for Memorial Weekend(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Preston’s Seafood restaurant is ready to reopen after last month’s fire.

Preston’s was forced to close temporarily last month after a fire left water damage inside the restaurant.

The restaurant’s owner Jane McMichael said if it wasn’t for the restaurant’s double roof and an eagle-eyed customer, she believes the outcome could’ve been much worse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responds to fire at Preston’s Seafood restaurant

Preston’s Seafood restaurant temporarily closed for repairs after fire

McMichael said a customer leaving after dinner spotted the flames coming from the roof and ran back inside to tell the staff.

Crews arrived on the scene and were able to put the fire out quickly.

The restaurant is reopening Friday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
File photo
GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach
Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

Latest News

Fallout grows from South Carolina abortion ban
Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in the Grand Strand
Circle K offering discounted gas Thursday as part of ‘Fuel Day’
Police encourage safety, preparedness ahead of Atlantic Beach Bike Fest