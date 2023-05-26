Preston’s Seafood restaurant reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Preston’s Seafood restaurant is ready to reopen after last month’s fire.

Preston’s was forced to close temporarily last month after a fire left water damage inside the restaurant.

The restaurant’s owner Jane McMichael said if it wasn’t for the restaurant’s double roof and an eagle-eyed customer, she believes the outcome could’ve been much worse.

McMichael said a customer leaving after dinner spotted the flames coming from the roof and ran back inside to tell the staff.

Crews arrived on the scene and were able to put the fire out quickly.

The restaurant is reopening Friday at 4 p.m.

