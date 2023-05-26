Police encourage safety, preparedness ahead of Atlantic Beach Bike Fest

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Atlantic Beach Bike Fest kicks off this weekend, and officers said as the large crowd moves in, so will those in uniform to help keep you safe.

Atlantic Beach Police said they are calling in reinforcements from highway patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and SLED to help manage the large crowds they are expecting.

Police want to remind you that you can not open carry during bike fest, so make sure you leave your gun at home in a safe spot.

Also, whether you’re grabbing a leather jacket or some beach gear, pack your patience because with more people on the roads, you can expect a typical 10-minute drive to double.

You’ll also see wet roads this weekend, so police advise you to take it slow, check your blind spots and follow traffic signs.

A few common motorcycle violations that can leave you with a citation, a $1,000 fine, or behind bars include speeding, burnouts, weaving between cars, and “holding” intersections to allow a group to continue through without stopping for a red light or stop sign.

There will be food vendors, live music and plenty of activities for bike fest, and biker Big Blu said they’ve been in the grand strand all week waiting for the exciting weekend to roll around.

“Fun, excitement, it’s just a different vibe. Everybody I meet and talk to no matter what walk of life they come from it’s always been a good genuine time. Just having a ball and leaving it all on the table. What happens in Myrtle Stays in Myrtle,” said Big Blu.

Atlantic Beach Bike Fest kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m. and goes until Monday.

