Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Parents arrested after 7 kids found living in deplorable conditions, police say

Investigators said the walls and floors of the home were disintegrating, and the children needed emergency medical attention. (KYW)
By KYW Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (KYW) - A mother and father in Pennsylvania are facing charges after seven children were found living in deplorable conditions.

Investigators said the walls and floors of the home were disintegrating, and the children needed emergency medical attention.

Police said they are thankful that a concerned neighbor called 911.

“It irritates me,” the neighbor, Tammy Dehaven, said.

A mother of four, Dehaven became concerned after she saw a neighbor’s child, who appeared malnourished, go into an abandoned trailer last month.

So she called the police.

“I figured the trailer park couldn’t do anything about it,” she said. “So, I figured I would call the police and see if they could come in and do something.”

Officers with the Pennridge Regional Police Department quickly responded.

They said they made a disturbing discovery at this home.

Police said seven children between the ages of four and 16 were found in the home. Police reported they were wearing filthy clothes and living in deplorable conditions, with disintegrating floors, bugs and a lack of food.

“As part of the medical treatment that the children had, there was some significant dental health issues and some issues with some eye care and malnourishment,” Pennridge Regional Police Chief Paul Dickinson said.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges “none of the seven children had any formal education, and all lacked basic knowledge.”

The affidavit also alleges some of the children did not know their own birth dates.

“It’s horrible,” Dehaven said.

Police charged the children’s parents, 47-year-old Shane Robertson and 37-year-old Crystal Robertson, with seven felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Both are free on bail.

“How? How could you do that to a child? I hope they’re taken care of,” Dehaven said. “That’s what they deserve. They deserve to be children.”

Some neighbors say they knew something wrong was going on inside that home, but they didn’t know who to call about it.

Copyright 2023 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
File photo
GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach
Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

Latest News

Fallout grows from South Carolina abortion ban
Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in the Grand Strand
Circle K offering discounted gas Thursday as part of ‘Fuel Day’
Police encourage safety, preparedness ahead of Atlantic Beach Bike Fest
An emotional day for veterans and families during the Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Days...
Military Appreciation Days parade and picnic canceled due to potential weather