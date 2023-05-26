Military Appreciation Days parade and picnic canceled due to potential weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Military Appreciation Days parade and picnic scheduled for Saturday in Myrtle Beach are canceled due to impending weather.

“Windy and rainy conditions are expected to continue tomorrow and we’re sad to report the parade - which we proudly sponsor - has been canceled for the first time in 12 years,” the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

The spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach, Mark Kruea said the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is not impacted and events scheduled for Monday are not impacted.

