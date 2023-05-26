Submit a Tip
Military Appreciation Days parade and picnic canceled due to potential weather

An emotional day for veterans and families during the Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Days...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Military Appreciation Days parade and picnic scheduled for Saturday in Myrtle Beach are canceled due to impending weather.

“Windy and rainy conditions are expected to continue tomorrow and we’re sad to report the parade - which we proudly sponsor - has been canceled for the first time in 12 years,” the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

RELATED COVERAGE | FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions

The spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach, Mark Kruea said the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is not impacted and events scheduled for Monday are not impacted.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

