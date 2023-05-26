Submit a Tip
Marlboro County man charged with 2 counts sexual conduct with a minor

Dustin Cade Goins
Dustin Cade Goins(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville man is in jail after being charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Investigators with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dustin Cade Goins, 23 on Thursday. He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree.

The charges stem from an investigation into Goins having sexual relations with two juvenile victims beginning in 2021.

Goins was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center where will stay until his bond hearing Friday.

