Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Lot of my brothers and sisters up there’: Veterans honor the fallen at Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is free and open 24 hours in Myrtle Beach until it leaves...
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is free and open 24 hours in Myrtle Beach until it leaves at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28.(Source: WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of people stood in the rain and wind for the opening ceremony Friday afternoon at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Myrtle Beach.

It was a somber moment where they paid homage to the more than 58,000 people who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

It’s been nearly a decade since the wall was brought to the Myrtle Beach area.

John Tranum said the names of his two sergeants are on the wall, and seeing the names brings up a lot of emotions.

“Them and I went out into the field together. The following day, his check was cashed for his life,” Tranum remembered. “I attended the national wall. I couldn’t go back. It’s hard for me to go up there to that wall. It’s a lot of my brothers and sisters up there.”

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall serves as a reminder of the men and women who didn’t get to return home.

For Tranum, he said seeing the wall and all the names on it will stick with him for a long time.

“Anything that has to do with the names on that wall to me is a duty. That’s what I signed up for when I made it my career. It’s a duty I have,” Tranum said.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is open 24 hours a day at 1004 Crabtree Lane until it is packed up at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

The following events are planned this weekend at the traveling wall:

Saturday, May 27:

  • 2 p.m. Ceremony
  • 5 p.m Candlelight Vigil

Sunday, May 28:

  • 1 p.m. Closing Ceremony

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
File photo
GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach
Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

Latest News

Fallout grows from South Carolina abortion ban
Circle K offering discounted gas Thursday as part of ‘Fuel Day’
Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in the Grand Strand
Jury convicts trio in deadly 2020 shooting in Conway area
Preston’s Seafood restaurant reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend