Getting Real with Real Estate

Jury convicts trio in deadly 2020 shooting in Conway area

Don Brown, Che Ransom, Travontae Mitchell
Don Brown, Che Ransom, Travontae Mitchell(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury convicted three men in a deadly shooting following a nearly week-long trial.

Che Ransom, Don Brown and Travontae Mitchell, all from Conway, were found guilty of murder and three counts each of attempted murder on Thursday.

The convictions stem from the shooting death of 19-year-old Jamie Johnson back on Sept. 12, 2020 near D Street and Rose Moss Court in the Conway area.

“I am pleased that we got justice for Jamie Johnson and his family in this case through a collaboration of work by Horry County Police and Conway Police, as well as the brave citizens of Horry County who assisted in these convictions,” 15th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay said. “We hope these latest convictions assist Mr. Johnson’s family in finding some closure.”

The judge sentenced the men to 45 years in prison. The men must serve their entire sentences and are not eligible for parole on the charge of murder.

Tronahz Whittington was also connected to Johnson’s death. He was found guilty in March and also sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Two other men are facing charges in the case. Trial dates for them have not been released.

